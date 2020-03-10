Profile Of New Emir Of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero

The Kano state government on Monday appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano after the dethronement of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Bayero, who replaces Emir Sanusi, is the second son of Ado Bayero, the 13th Emir of Kano.

The new Emir attended Kofar Kudu Primary School and Government Secondary School, Birnin Kudu.

He attended the Bayero University, Kano, where he studied mass communication and also went to Flying College, Oakland, California, US.

He did his National Youth Service Corps, a compulsory one year post-university programme, at the Nigeria Television Authority, Makurdi, Benue State.

The new Kano Emir served as a public relations officer at Kabo Air, and later became a flight engineer.

His father, Ado Bayero appointed him Dan Majen Kano and district head of Dala in 1990 and was later promoted to Dan Buram Kano in October of the same year.

Two years later, in 1992, he got another promotion and became Turakin Kano and Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida Kano in 2000.

Bayero also served as the chairman of the Kano emirate durbar committee.

The dethroned Emir, Sanusi II, promoted Bayero to Wamban Kano in 2014 and transferred him from Dala to Kano municipal where he succeeded Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Tijani Hashim as the district head.

Following the long feud between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Sanusi II, Bayero was appointed Emir of Bichi in 2019.

The governor, on March 9, 2020, appointed him as the 15th emir of Kano and he replaces Sanusi II, who was deposed the same day.

While many critics said the Kano State governor balkanized the emirate because he wanted to get at Sanusi, Ado Bayero said that the division of the Kano Emirate into four was necessary. He, however, said he would have loved the emirate to remain as one.

“I didn’t wish anything to divide the Kano emirate but time has brought about change and new developments, which we all need to accept in good faith,” Ado Bayero said at a press conference on May 17.

“We pray that the new development will be to the betterment of the people of Kano and the society in general. And my ultimate prayers are for peace to reign in Kano.”