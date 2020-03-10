Prepare For 240-Day Rainfall – Lagos Govt Tells Residents

Residents of Lagos have been asked by the state government to be ready for the rainy season, as the state is expected to witness between 240 and 270 days of rainfall in 2020.

Disclosing this at a press briefing on the Year 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Predictions and prevention of flooding in the State on Tuesday, the Commissioner for the Environment, Tunji Bello, added that the maximum annual rainfall was predicted to be 1,750mm.

Giving reference to a report obtained from the Nigerian Meteorological services (NIMET), Bello stated that the earliest predicted onset of the rainy season is 17th March with other areas following.

He added that the rainy season is expected to cease earliest by 22 Nov in Surulere with other areas following after.

“Ikeja is expected to have about 1526mm, while that of Badagry is 1750mm, Lagos Island with 1714mm, Ikorodu with 1690mm and Epe with 1730mm of rainfall,” he said.

“Lagos Island was expected to have a rainfall onset date of 19th March with an error margin of three days, while its cessation date is expected to be 26th of November.”

The Commissioner noted that this year’s prediction by NiMeT is based on the global consensus that El-Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is at the neutral phase which will continue till around August or September.

Bello explained that residents staying in coastal areas will witness flash-floods which he described as ‘natural’, but it will disappear in a matter of time.

“As long as the drains are clean, we should be assured that, in a matter of time, the flash flood will disappear,” he said.

“It must be noted that anytime the Lagoon level rises, it may “lock-up” the discharge points drainage channels and until it recedes, there will be no discharge. Occurrences like these also cause backflows, resulting in flooding.”

He also said, “The Lagos State Government has established synergy and partnership with Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority and this has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systematic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream communities.”