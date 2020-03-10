The Nigerian military and Nollywood are currently working on a collaboration “Eagle Wings” which explores the air force story.

According to series of tweet on the Nigerian Defense Twitter handle, the film which is in production stage saw actors going through field training at the pre-production stage.

“Unlike most urban and drama themed movies, tactical training is a must to avoid accidents and physical injuries. An entire cam had to be built and actors/actresses must go experience the stress associated with comb” the Defence Academy wrote on Twitter.

“Eagle Wings” is currently being shot at several locations in the country.

Produced by Paul Apel Papel, a Colorado Film School-trained filmmaker, the film is a poignant action war drama about an Airforce Fighter Pilot who is caught in the harrowing world of insurgency.

“Overall, it is an uplifting journey through a terror-filled landscape and the power of newly found love, faith, duty and sacrifice,” he noted.

“This first of a kind movie is being shot using the Atlaslensco Orion 2x anamorphic lenses on the Alexa mini cameras, shooting OpenGate-the first to be ever done in West Africa and Nollywood at large,” he said.

According to Nigeria’s Defence Twitter handle, the collaboration follows a November 2019 partnership agreement between the Nigerian military and Nollywood.

The Nigerian military had offered equipment for the film’s production.