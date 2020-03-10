PDP Reacts To Sanusi’s Dethronement As Emir Of Kano

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. Concise News reports.

The government of Kano state, northwest Nigeria, Monday announced the dethronement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this at a State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration sacked the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle on Monday, the party said that the deposition of Sanusi at this time is wrong, calling on the people of Kano to remain calm and law-abiding.

The statement reads in part: “Deposition of Kano Emir: PDP Expresses Worry, Calls For Calm

“The @OfficialPDPNig notes that the deposition of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II by the Kano state government, at the time that the nation is battling worsening insecurity challenges, shows the insensitivity and poor appraisal of core national stability issues by the @OfficialAPCNg administration.

“Without prejudice to the issues, the @OfficialPDPNig described the timing of the action of the Kano state government, particularly as it relates to a very sensitive traditional institution like the Emir of Kano stool is a big political blunder coming at a time our society is wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano.

“The @OfficialPDPNig, however, calls for calm and circumspection from all quarters, especially, given the security and political stability concerns in our nation.”