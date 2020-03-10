Odion Ighalo: ‘We’ll Ask Man Utd Player To Come Back To Super Eagles’, Says Major Stakeholder

Former Super Eagles and Arsenal striker, Nwankwo Kanu has said that Manchester United frontman, Odion Ighalo should be invited back to the Nigerian team if he continues to put up good performances for the English Premier League (EPL) giants.

Concise News reports that Ighalo was brought on in the 88th-minute of the Red Devils’ two-nil victory over rivals, Manchester City on Sunday, and many praised his hold-up ability thereafter.

It was Ighalo’s 7th appearance for his dream club since completing a loan move back to the Premier League on 31 January 2020. And he already has three goals to his name.

“Nigeria needs every good player no matter where they are playing or their age,” Kanu told Goal.

“If he performs in Manchester United, and tell him to forget what he said.

“This is football and we have to watch and see how the situation would unfold. Not just Ighalo, Nigeria needs whoever is in form.”

United have not lost a game in which the former Watford man appeared.

They are in action at LASK in Austria on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.