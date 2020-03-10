Nollywood: Foluke Daramola Speaks On Rumoured Death

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola-Salako has debunked news of her death which surfaced on social media some hours ago, Concise News reports.

Daramola, in an Instagram video she whoever wishes her dead would die before her.

I don’t know where people are getting the impression that I died, I don’t know who died o, I am not dead, I am living to the glory of God, whoever tells you the gist, just tell them to fuck off because there is nothing like that .

She further threatened that whoever pioneered the rumour would be sued, adding that she is hale and hearty.

“Whoever came up with such gist will be sued, Pa Kasunmu died and PARA Africa foundation celebrated him, we still went to celebrate Charles Olumo, please I am not dead.” she added.

Recently, she dismissed rumours that her marriage with popular activist Kayode Salako had hit the rocks.

There were online speculations that Foluke and Salako’s marriage crashed.

Debunking the rumour on her Instagram handle, Foluke showered praises on her husband, while saying” It’s our lives, it’s our love, it’s our conviction, nobody was there when we started so nobody should act like he owns a sense of entitlement to our marriage cos its beyond anyone.