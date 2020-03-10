Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.
1. Coronavirus: Lagos Declares Two Wanted Over Contact With Index Case
Two persons who had contact with the nation’s index coronavirus case have been declared wanted by Lagos State. They were identified by The Lagos State Ministry of Health as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq.
2. Emir Of Kano: Son Of Late Ado Bayero Enthroned
Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has been appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano. His appointment followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II on Monday.
3. Emir Of Kano: Dethroned Sanusi Whisked Off To Nasarawa
Security operatives have reportedly taken the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to Nasarawa, where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum. Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by a heavy security personnel.
4. Emir Of Kano: Nigerians React To Dethronement Of Sanusi
Nigerian have taken to social media to condemn the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Concise News reports. The government of Kano state on Monday announced the removal of the monarch over allegations that he had consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.
5. Emir Of Kano: Why We Dethroned Sanusi – Ganduje Govt
The government of Kano state, northwest Nigeria, Monday announced the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Concise News reports. Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this at a State Executive Council meeting.
6. ASUU Announces Two-Week Warning Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared the commencement of a two-week warning strike. President of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said the move was necessary in order to get the federal government to implement all outstanding issues.
7. Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
The Nigerian Government has called for calm as it confirmed the second case of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The country’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known during a press briefing in Edo state on Monday, assuring Nigerians that the situation is under control.
8. What Arewa Consultative Forum Said About Emir Sanusi’s Removal
The Arewa Consultative Forum has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.
9. Groups Oppose Social Media Bill During Senate Hearing
The bill seeking to regulate the social media has been widely opposed at the senate public hearing. At the hearing held in Abuja on Monday, 80 percent of the speakers opposed protection from internet falsehoods and manipulation bill, asking the lawmakers to dispose of it.
10. EPL: Leicester Thrash Aston Villa To Restore Eight-point Lead Over Chelsea
Leicester kept their Champions League dream alive on Monday with the 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium that keeps Dean Smith’s side in the relegation zone. Harvey Barnes capitalised on Pepe Reina’s goalkeeping error to give the home side a first-half lead before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score twice in the second half.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.