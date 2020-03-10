Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.

Two persons who had contact with the nation’s index coronavirus case have been declared wanted by Lagos State. They were identified by The Lagos State Ministry of Health as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has been appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano. His appointment followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II on Monday.

Security operatives have reportedly taken the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to Nasarawa, where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum. Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by a heavy security personnel.

Nigerian have taken to social media to condemn the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Concise News reports. The government of Kano state on Monday announced the removal of the monarch over allegations that he had consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

The government of Kano state, northwest Nigeria, Monday announced the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Concise News reports. Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this at a State Executive Council meeting.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared the commencement of a two-week warning strike. President of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said the move was necessary in order to get the federal government to implement all outstanding issues.

The Nigerian Government has called for calm as it confirmed the second case of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The country’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known during a press briefing in Edo state on Monday, assuring Nigerians that the situation is under control.

The Arewa Consultative Forum has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.

The bill seeking to regulate the social media has been widely opposed at the senate public hearing. At the hearing held in Abuja on Monday, 80 percent of the speakers opposed protection from internet falsehoods and manipulation bill, asking the lawmakers to dispose of it.

Leicester kept their Champions League dream alive on Monday with the 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium that keeps Dean Smith’s side in the relegation zone. Harvey Barnes capitalised on Pepe Reina’s goalkeeping error to give the home side a first-half lead before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score twice in the second half.