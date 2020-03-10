Flamboyant Nigerian celebrity Hushpuppi has said reacted to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of kano, saying Nigeria may never be better.

Concise News reports that Sanusi was on Monday dethroned over “over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.”

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Hushpuppi described the dethronement as a historic event in Nigeria.

He wrote “Seriously yesterday’s historic event of the Emir’s removal by a governor caught on camera taking hundreds of thousands of dollar bribe just dawned on me that Nigeria will never get better, only worse from things like this happening.

“I think this is the beginning of the end of Nigeria and it’s happening right before our eyes! Until that country is taken out of the hands of this old corrupt and manipulative politicians, there will be no hope for our children and their children. Actions needs to be taken so it doesn’t continue like this….. #RevolutionNow”