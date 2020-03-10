Nasarawa Govt Relocates Sanusi

The government of Nasarawa State, north-central Nigeria, has resolved to relocate the recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from Loko village to Awe area.

It was learned, according to Daily Trust, that the Nasarawa government took the decision because Loko is a very remote area in the state.

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, who ascended the throne of the Emir of Kano in 2014, after the demise of his granduncle, Ado Bayero, fell out with governor Ganduje in 2019.

There are allegations that Ganduje and the former banker are not on good terms because the Emir supported Abba Kabir-Yusuf – the defeated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

After Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got reelected in 2019, he upgraded four emirate councils to first-class level, thereby whittling Emir Sanusi’s status as the only first-class traditional ruler in the state.