Man Utd Don’t Need Pogba Now That They Have Fernandes, Says Ex-Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has asserted that the English Premier League (EPL) giants do not need star player Paul Pogba anymore due to the availability of Bruno Fernandes.

Concise News reports that Pogba has been out of action for a couple of games with an ankle injury, but former Sporting Lisbon skipper, Fernandes has taken the shine off him.

Pogba, a world cup winner, has not hit the heights many tipped him to attain since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016.

“Fans thought Paul Pogba was going to be the star, but look how that panned out,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“If he still wants to leave I’d say it would be far easier for Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) to do so now that Bruno is around. It doesn’t feel like they need him anymore.

“His truly great games have been few and far between, so the current situation could suit club and player.

“If he does come back before the end of the season, he’s not even going to get in the team. He’s going to have to fight for his place – if he even gets one.”

Manchester United are in action at LASK on Thursday in the Europa League.