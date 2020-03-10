Lagos Assembly Sacks Two Principal Officers, Suspends Two Other Members

The Lagos State House of Assembly removed Rotimi Abiru and Olumuyiwa Jimoh as the Chief Whip and the Deputy Majority Leader respectively.

Abiru represents Somolu Constitutency II, while Jimoh represents Apapa constituency II.

The House also handed indefinite suspension to two other members, Moshood Osun (Lagos Mainland II) and Adewale Raheem (Ibeju/Lekki Constituency II) for gross misconduct and insubordination.

The Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni read a request for the change of leadership of the House signed by 26 lawmakers was during plenary.

The decisions were subsequently taken after they were put to voice vote by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

A statement said the request for their removal and suspension of the lawmakers was unanimously moved based on the provisions of Section 35 of the House Rules Order of Lagos State by 27 members of the House.

Obasa, according to the statement, noted that the parliament “serves as the heartbeat of every democracy and its sanctity is key”, hence the need for discipline.

“It is very obvious that the hope of the people is missing and it is on this note that I invoke sections 68, 70, 4a, 4b, 2 and 3; in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination, actions that can destabilise the House.

“I, thereby, vote and move that Moshood Oshun, representing Lagos Mainland II and Adewale Raheem representing Ibeju/Lekki Constituency II be on suspension indefinitely,” he added.