Lagos Assembly Names Two New Principal Officers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has named two lawmakers as a replacement for the principal officers sacked earlier on Monday.
The members, after plenary unanimously elected Noheem Adams from Eti-Osa constituency 1 as the Deputy Majority Leader while Mojisola Miranda representing Apapa Constituency 1 was elected as the new Chief Whip.
Before their election, Noheem was the chairman of the committee on Public-Private Partnerships while Miranda was in charge of the committee on Job Creation.
Their election comes hours after the removal of Olumuyiwa Jimoh as the Deputy Majority Leader and Rotimi Abiru, who was the Deputy Chief Whip.
The two officers were removed by their colleagues after a voice vote. The House had also suspended two other lawmakers, Moshood Oshun from Mainland Constituency 2, and his colleague, Kazeem Raheem Adewale from Ibeju Lekki Constituency 2.
They were suspended indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions said to be against the rules guiding the House and its operations.
