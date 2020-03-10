Governor Makinde Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law

Governor Seyi Makinde has signed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 for the establishment of Amotekun Corps into law.

Makinde signed the bill on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, in Ibadan wearing a leopard-print outfit.

The signing comes one week after it was passed to him by the Oyo House of Assembly. The lawmakers passed the bill to the governor for assent after organising a public hearing and after scaling third reading.

In attendance on the occasion are the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Head of Service, Ololade Agboola; Secretary to the State Government, Olubamwo Adeosun; and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyewo Oyewole.

Also present on the occasion were the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundiran; Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Faceyi; the Clerk of the House, and other officials of the state.