Ex-intercontinental Bank Staff Mocks Sanusi Over Dethronement

A Twitter user who claims to be an ex-staff of defunct Intercontinental Bank has taken to the social media platform to mock the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

After the sacking of Sanusi by the Kano State government, the Twitter user with the name CBN Gov Akinsola Ak, and handle @cbngov_akin1 tweeted: “Aminu Ado Bayero is the new Emir Of Kano after Sanusi Lamido was dethroned Earlier today. LOL. The God of Erastus Akingbola no dey sleep. If u no u no…. From all of us….Ex-Intercontinental staff”.

Sanusi was the Central Bank Governor when the apex bank found nine banks to be under-capitalized and badly managed. Intercontinental Bank Plc. which was then headed by Erastus Akingbola happened to be one of the troubled banks.

Akingbola was sacked as the head of the bank by CBN in 2009 and Access Bank later acquired Intercontinental in 2011.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration to repace Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.