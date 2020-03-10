‘Europe’s Hottest Young Talent’ Praises Liverpool’s Van Dijk

Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland has lauded the attributes of Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk.

Concise News reports that the Netherlands skipper is the reigning UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award.

Haaland meanwhile is unarguably one of the hottest properties in football right now.

The young Norwegian has faced some of the best defenders in the world – Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Van Dijk, et al. But the English Premier League (EPL) stopper impresses him most.

Asked what kind of defender he hates coming across, the 19-year-old replied:

“Van Dijk. He is so good.

“He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player,” Haaland told France Football.