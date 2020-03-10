EPL: Ighalo’s First Touch, Hold-Up Play Prompt Comparison With Lukaku

In the English Premier League (EPL), the footballing strength of Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has made football fans rate him higher than ex-Manchester United frontman, Romelu Lukaku.

Concise News reports that Ighalo, a former Super Eagles international was brought on in the 88th-minute of the Red Devils’ two-nil victory over rivals, Manchester City on Sunday, and many praised his hold-up ability thereafter.

It was Ighalo’s 7th appearance for his dream club since completing his loan move back to the Premier League on 31 January 2020.

United have not lost a game in which the former Watford man appeared.

Lukaku meanwhile left United and the Premier League in the summer of 2019 for Inter Milan of Italy, and he is currently Serie A’s third-highest goalscorer this season with 17 goals.

His first touch and build-up play was often criticised whilst at Manchester United – attributes people are now praising Ighalo for.

See some reactions below:

Not on his best day did Lukaku have this kind of touch. In just a few appearances Ighalo has displayed better touch, hold up play, & work rate than Lukaku ever did. This is just sublime 😍 #ManUnited pic.twitter.com/iX3OEvMYOI — Drew Weaver (@drewski334) March 8, 2020

Romelu Lukaku could never… Don Ighalo with the brilliant cameo 😍 #mufc pic.twitter.com/lwaTry5Jb5 — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) March 9, 2020