EPL: Ighalo’s First Touch, Hold-Up Play Prompt Comparison With Lukaku

By - 1 hour on March 10, 2020
Ighalo Speaks On First Goal For Man United

Ighalo makes dream full debut by scoring for the first time in the colours of Man United (image courtesy: Reuters)

In the English Premier League (EPL), the footballing strength of Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has made football fans rate him higher than ex-Manchester United frontman, Romelu Lukaku.

Concise News reports that Ighalo, a former Super Eagles international was brought on in the 88th-minute of the Red Devils’ two-nil victory over rivals, Manchester City on Sunday, and many praised his hold-up ability thereafter.

It was Ighalo’s 7th appearance for his dream club since completing his loan move back to the Premier League on 31 January 2020.

United have not lost a game in which the former Watford man appeared.

Lukaku meanwhile left United and the Premier League in the summer of 2019 for Inter Milan of Italy, and he is currently Serie A’s third-highest goalscorer this season with 17 goals.

His first touch and build-up play was often criticised whilst at Manchester United – attributes people are now praising Ighalo for.

See some reactions below:

