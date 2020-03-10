EPL: Ex-England Int’l Full Of Praise For Liverpool’s Salah

In the English Premier League (EPL), former England international and erstwhile Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy has hailed Mohamed Salah for his “consistency and durability”.

Concise News reports that Egyptian Salah has been at Anfield since 2017 and is a two-time Golden Boot winner in that period.

“Mo Salah is a unique player,” said Murphy.

“To score this many goals so quickly from that wide position is sensational.

“To compare him to strikers is difficult because he doesn’t play centrally, but to achieve what he has so quickly from a wide role is a better achievement than what any of the strikers at Liverpool have achieved.

“He’s probably been as good a buy for Liverpool as anyone over the last ten years.

“I know Luis Suarez was sensational, but Salah’s consistency and his durability as well, he very rarely misses games.

“And he’s so unassuming, he goes about his business so under the radar. He’s not flash, he doesn’t do any silly provocative celebrations, he just keeps banging in goals.

“The love for Mo Salah is there – I just think it’s subsided a bit due to [Sadio] Mane’s brilliance this season, and [Roberto] Firmino, too.

“But ultimately when, or if, Mo Salah leaves Liverpool he’s going to be remembered not just because he’s a wonderful goalscorer but because he’s been part of this team that has won the Premier League after 30 years and has won the Champions League.

“That’s why he’ll be remembered. All the goals only matter if something comes at the end of it.”