Emir Of Kano: What Obasanjo Said About Dethronement Of Sanusi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday expressed mixed feelings over the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano.

In a letter written to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obasanjo described Sanusi’s removal as a mixture of sad and good news.

The letter, which was shared via the official Twitter handle of Reno Omokri, noted the news is said because the dethronement is ‘under deserved.’

The former president added that the news is a good one because he has paid the price.

Obasanjo, ever the diplomat, is really saying something deeper about Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Read the letter carefully. He did not say what happened to Sanusi was undeserved. He said it was UNDERSERVED! In other words, Sanusi deserved even worse than he got.