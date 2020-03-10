Emir Of Kano: Sanusi Reacts To Dethronement, Tells People What To Do (Video)

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano deposed by the government of Kano on Monday, has asked the people of Kano to pay allegiance to his successor, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Concise News reports that Sanusi said this in a video recorded shortly before he was taken away from the palace by security operatives.

He also said that his removal was best for him, according to God’s plan.

“With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today (Monday), the Almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership, has destined to take it back,” Sanusi said in the video recorded in Hausa Language.

“As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah (God) destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

“We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (God). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.”

He also said, “We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

“They should follow him. They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace.”

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was on Monday appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment.

The government of the state had earlier announced the dethronement of Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission had last week summoned the Emir to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.

Ganduje Confirms Getting Request To Dethrone Emir Sanusi

The Kano government had, in December, 2019, confirmed that the governor had received a letter from 35 civil society organisations demanding the immediate dethronement of Emir Sanusi for allegedly disobeying constituted authority.

Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, had said in a statement that the CSOs were concerned that Sanusi was making efforts to create a state within Kano.

Emir Sanusi, Governor Ganduje face-off

Sanusi, who ascended the throne of the Emir of Kano in 2014, after the demise of his granduncle, Ado Bayero, fell out with governor Ganduje in 2019.

There are allegations that Ganduje and the former banker are not on good terms because the Emir supported Abba Kabir-Yusuf – the defeated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

After Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got reelected in 2019, he upgraded four emirate councils to first-class level, thereby whittling Emir Sanusi’s status as the only first-class traditional ruler in the state.

Watch video below: