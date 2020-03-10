Emir Of Kano: Sanusi Heads To Court To Challenge Dethronement

The recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has vowed to challenge his dethronement and banishment in court.

In a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Sanusi’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said his client will be suing the Kano state government for infringing on his right.

He said the restriction of Sanusi’s movement, detention and dethronement were illegal, unconstitutional and gross violation of his human rights.

Mahmoud said the state government would be sued if Sanusi is not released within 24 hours.

He, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice to ensure the immediate release of his client.

He argued that the Kano State Emirate Council Law recently enacted by the Government does not give the State Executive Council or the Governor the powers to unilaterally remove the Emir.

Concise News reports that Sanusi had asked the people of Kano to pay allegiance to his successor, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The deposed Emir of Kano said this in a video recorded shortly before he was taken away from the palace by security operatives.

He also said that his removal was best for him, according to God’s plan.

“With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today (Monday), the Almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership, has destined to take it back,” Sanusi said in the video recorded in Hausa Language.

“As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah (God) destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

“We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (God). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.”

He also said, “We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

“They should follow him. They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace.”

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was on Monday appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment.

The government of the state had earlier announced the dethronement of Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission had last week summoned the Emir to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.