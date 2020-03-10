Emir Of Kano: Presidency Speaks On Sanusi’s Dethronement

The Presidency has said the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano is legal and constitutional, Concise News reports.

The Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi on Monday for “disrespecting lawful instructions.”

The former Governor of the Central Bank was later banished and quickly whisked off to Nasarawa state.

The state government then announced Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as the new Emir of Kano.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, said that sitting governors could exercise powers over royal institutions within their jurisdiction.

He said, “A sitting Governor can dethrone anybody – as in they have the power to. That’s the way the system is set up. Nobody is above being dethroned. Governors formally appoint them, present them staff of office, fund their offices. Whether this should be so is another matter entirely.

He said governors have veto powers over monarchs in their states just as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who “paraded Rivers traditional rulers recently and addressed them like a kindergarten class. That’s the power a Governor has over royal institutions. Every Governor. It actually didn’t start today, has been so for a long long time”.

Ogunlesi added that the dethronement of a monarch in the capacity of the Emir of Kano was not new, adding that Sanusi’s fate was not only peculiar to the northern part of the country while citing a list of deposed kings in different parts of Nigeria.

“British deposed Obas of Lagos/Benin 1851/1897; Alake temporarily deposed by 1948 women’s riots; Awo deposed Alaafin 1955; Olowo deposed 1966; Edo Milad tried to remove Oba of Benin as Chair, State Trad Rulers Council 1999; Deji of Akure deposed 2010.”