Emir Of Kano: Falana Reacts To Sanusi’s Dethronement, Banishment

A revered Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana says the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and his banishment from the ancient city are illegal.

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi was subsequently taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives at the directive of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, and the military.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.

“The dethronement, the Banishment and restriction of movement and detention are all clearly illegal,” the senior advocate of Nigeria said on Tuesday during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“In the first place, the governor held an Executive Council meeting presided over by him and within a space of five minutes, the emir had been accused of executing disrespect to constituted authority, meaning the governor and in the meeting presided over by the governor where he was the accuser, the prosecutor and the witness.”