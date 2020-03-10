Emir Of Kano: El-Rufai Speaks On Dethronement Of Sanusi

Bello El-Rufai, the son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has reacted to the news of the dethronement of Muhammed Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor was dethroned by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration in Kano State over insubordination.

Reacting to the news on his twitter handle, Bello stated that Kano has lost a golden king after he was deposed by the state government.

El-rufai also hailed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his performance in infrastructural development and security of the state.

He wrote: “I’m still in shock. One must commend the Governor of Kano for his strides in infrastructure. The world-class Cancer Centre being built and his recent moves in education. In particular, banning street begging. Security remains intact too. But Kano and Arewa has lost a golden King.”