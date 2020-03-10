Emir Of Kano: After Dethronement, Sanusi Arrives Nasarawa For Asylum

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano dethroned on Monday, has arrived in Loko, a town in Nasarawa State, to which he was banished, Concise News reports.

The traditional ruler of Loko, Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, who confirmed the development to NAN, said that Sanusi arrived at his palace at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sabo, however, said that the press would not be allowed to interview the dethroned emir.

“Yes, Emir Sanusi is in my palace. He arrived this morning around 3 a.m., but no one will be allowed to speak with him,” he said.

The Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi on Monday, accusing the former governor of Central Bank of “outright disregard for the state government and Kano Emirate’s traditional norms”.

The deposed monarch was taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives at the directive of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by heavy security personnel of DSS, Police, and Military.