Daddy Freeze Addresses Peace-Keeping In Marriage

Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has said that even though issues will always arise in marriage, peace has to be equilibrium.

Freeze said this while he countered a claim by a woman counselor who said women will never find peace if they don’t give same to their men.

In his opinion, the OAP said he would have initially agreed with her, but based on his broadened knowlodge on marriage, he would counter her remark.

“Ten years ago I’d have agreed with her wholeheartedly. Today, with the experience that I’ve gained, it’s a totally different ball game.

“‘Giving peace’ is the job of both parties. I give @tastebudzng peace, she gives me peace in return; or she gives me peace and I return her peace and the peace is maintained.

“No woman can continue to give peace to a man who doesn’t reciprocate her gesture and no man can give peace to a feisty and troublesome woman.

“Peace has to be I. Equilibrium. This doesn’t mean you won’t have issues from time to time or you won’t have quarrels but being peaceful and peaceable should be the utmost priority of both husbands and wives.”