Court Affirms Duoye Diri As PDP Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court on Tuesday affirmed Douye Diri as validly elected Governorship Candidate in the 3rd September 2019 Elective Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state.

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, approached the court to seek redress over the outcome of the governorship primaries of the PDP.

Alaibe approached the Federal High Court in the Yenagoa Judicial Division with an application for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.

The suit filed pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, sought answers to questions bordering on alleged non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But ruling on Tuesday, Justice Tijani Ringim in a judgment which lasted for about two hours, dismissed the case and ruled that the plaintiff failed to prove his case.

Concise News had reported that the governor at the weekend said that his victory at the Supreme Court that saw him emerge as governor was predicted by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Duoye Diri stated this when he paid a visit to the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Speaking before the congregation, Duoye Diri revealed how he was assured of recovering his mandate by Pastor Adeboye

“I visited this church on the 11th of December during the programme of the Great Turn Around.

“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘It is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.

“The judicial processes continued until the 14th of February about 24 hours to the swearing-in ceremony of the alleged winner. Brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.

“I have come to give Him (God) the glory and to return the glory to Him and to Him alone,” Diri told the congregation.