Coronavirus: Turkish Airlines Cancels Flights To Nigeria

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) the Turkish Airlines on Tuesday announced suspension of flights to Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

This is contained in a statement released by the management of the airlines.

According to the statement, the suspension will start for flights originally scheduled to arrive Lagos on March 17, 23 and 29th, and flights for Abuja scheduled for March 13, 16th, 20th, 25th, 27th and April 1, 2020.

Port-Harcourt flights scheduled for March 11, 13, 18, and 25, are affected.

Speaking on the how the outbreak affected traffic in the country, the management said “In some cases, we found that only 20 passengers booked and it doesn’t make economic sense to go ahead with such trip. We had to provide refund for them and apologised.”

Recall that Nigerian recorded its first case of the coronavirus after an Italian arrived the country on February 27 and the goovernment has been working towards containing it.

Hours ago, the Lagos Government released the names of two men who are currently wanted because they were among the persons who had primary contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case.

State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, gave their names as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey (Male); and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq (Male).

The commissioner also said those who had been in contact with the secondary case of coronavirus will begin a 14-day isolation process, HealthWise reports.

The secondary case of coronavirus was the individual who had direct contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case — a 44-year-old Italian male who is currently quarantined at the Mainland Hospital, an infectious disease facility in Yaba, Lagos State.