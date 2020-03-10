As France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people over increase in death toll of coronavirus cases, American pop superstar Madonna has cancelled her shows in the country.

Concise News understands that Madonna who was scheduled to perform on March 10 and 11 was forced to cancel the shows.

In a statement on Madonna’s website (Madonna.com) the music act apologised to fans who have purchased their tickets, while assuring them that the tickets were refundable.

“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled toc

“Tickets are refundable at point of purchase, we regret the disappointment to fans.”

Recall that the French government on Sunday banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people after the death toll from the outbreak increased to 19 with 1,126 cases confirmed nationwide.