Coronavirus Forces Sanders To Cancel Campaign Rally

US Democratic presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders canceled a major rally in Cleveland Ohio Tuesday, the first major campaign event to be called off over fears of the spreading coronavirus.
“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” the campaign said in a statement.
“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”
