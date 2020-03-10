Coronavirus: Buhari Sets Up Committee To Assess Impact On Nigeria’s Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up a committee with a mandate to make a quick assessment of the impact of coronavirus on Nigeria’s economy.

The Nigerian leader appointed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, as members of the committee.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, are also on the committee.

Buhari urged the committee to urgently evaluate the effect of the virus on the economy, especially as it affects the prices of crude oil.

The Nigerian government has called for calm as it confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The country’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known during a press briefing in Edo state on Monday, assuring Nigerians that the situation was under control.

He said the patient, who has been in isolation for two weeks and tested positive for the virus on 8 March, has been quarantined.

Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest record of the disease in Europe, on February 24.

He had lodged at a hotel close to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, before moving to Ewekoro in Ogun state, the next day.

He fell sick on the third day of his stay in the country and tested positive for the disease two days after.