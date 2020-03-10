Coronavirus: Barcelona vs Napoli UCL Match To Be Played In Empty Stadium

As the world contends with the threat posed by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the return leg between Barcelona of Spain and Napoli of Italy in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) will be played behind closed doors, authorities in Europe’s Iberian Peninsula have confirmed.

Concise News reports that last Friday, Salvador Illa, the Spanish Minister of Health claimed that the match would not be affected, but after the latest developments in Italy where movements are restricted, the Blaugrana have now announced that the match at the Camp Nou next Wednesday will be held behind closed doors.

“It is a decision that has been taken strictly for health reasons,” said Joan Guix, the Health Secretary of the Catalan Regional Government.

“The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between FC Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors,” Barcelona noted in an official statement.

The novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally, sparking a total lockdown across Italy and emergency measures worldwide.

The virus, known as Covid-19, has now infected close to 113,000 people worldwide and resulted in more than 4,000 deaths. The majority of these cases are in mainland China, where the outbreak first emerged – but the rate of infection has been slowing in the country, and the situation stabilizing, even as the virus wreaks havoc elsewhere.