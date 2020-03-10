Chineme Martins: NFF Order Suspension Of NPFL Games After Footballer Dies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have ordered suspension of league matches following the death of Nasarawa United defender Chineme Martins.

Concise News reports that Martins was reported to have slumped during a Match Day 23 league game against Katsina United at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

The NFF ordered for the onward suspension of league matches until there is medical equipment compliance at all league venues.

The effective compliance date is Saturday, March 14. 2020.

This decision came after the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in conjunction with the NFF, engaged the League Management Company (LMC) to review the situation.

Meanwhile, all Match Commissioners and the host Football Association (FA) are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test-runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played. The NFF and LMC will ensure full compliance.

The football body further consoled the family of the late player.