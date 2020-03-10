Chieme Martins: NFF Orders Suspension Of NPFL Games Following Footballer’s Death

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep sadness over the death of Nasarawa United defender, Chineme Martins, following his demise during a Match Day 23 league game against Katsina United at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Martins was reported to have slumped and died while in action.

The NFF has therefore ordered for the onward suspension of league matches until there is medical equipment compliance at different league venues.

This decision came after the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in conjunction with the NFF engaged the League Management Company (LMC) to review the situation.

As an immediate first step, the NFF has directed that beginning and with immediate effect, no further match NPFL league match be played except there is a full complement of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.

The effective compliance date is Saturday, March 14. 2020.

Meanwhile, all Match Commissioners and the host Football Association (FA) are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test-runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played. The NFF and LMC will ensure full compliance.

The football body further condoled with the family of the late player and football stakeholders at large.