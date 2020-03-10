South South Governors React To Inauguration Of NDDC Advisory Committee

Governors of the South-South region have thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Advisory Committee.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State also commended the President for granting the request of the governors for a forensic audit of the NDDC.

The governor expressed hope that the result from the forensic audit would help streamline activities of the NDDC with a view to putting it on course to deliver on its mandate to the people.

Underscoring the roles of the Advisory Committee, the Delta State Governor noted that for sustainable development of the region, the NDDC must perform its duties in close collaboration with the States to avoid duplication of projects.

‘‘We do not want to criticise what has happened in the NDDC for quite some time, but the fact is that the cooperation between the states and the NDDC has not been strengthened overtime and we have various cases of duplication of projects that are not properly planned.

‘‘But I believe that with the inauguration of this body we will be able to sit down, meet together, work in collaboration and supportively to bring greater development to our people,’’ he said.