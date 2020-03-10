Buhari Reveals How N3.7bn Was Recovered From NDDC Contractors

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that N3.7billion has been recovered from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contractors.

The Nigerian leader made this known on Tuesday while inaugurating the NDDC Advisory Committee at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to Buhari, the recovery was made by anti-graft agencies looking into the operations of the NDDC.

The committee, which comprises the nine governors of the Niger Delta region, has the duty of advising the board of the commission in line with the mandate of the NDDC.

Buhari stated, ‘‘To date, the EFCC and other agencies of Government have recovered over N3.7billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former Directors of the Commission.

‘‘Furthermore, I am told that Government agencies have placed liens on over N6bn of assets which are being investigated.’’