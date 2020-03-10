There are online reports that A-list gospel artiste Lanre Teriba aka Atorise was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen at Berger/Ibadan expressway.
Concise News understands that the incident occurred last Saturday, with Atorise sustaining injuries.
According to a source who made the disclosure, the singer has been admitted in an undisclosed hospital.
He was said to be returning from an engagement when the incident occurred .
View this post on Instagram
GUNMEN ATTACK GOSPEL SINGER ATORISE Popular gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba aka Atorise, has been attacked by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. According to source, the gospel singer escaped the attacked but he is seriously injured. He has been admitted in an undisclosed hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at the Berger end of the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway while the act was returning from an engagement. Teriba hit the stardom with his debut album Atorise (Reformer) in 2000. He has staged concerts along with several musicians include K1 De Ultimate, 9ice, Sammy Okposo, Pasuma amongst others. His unique way of spreading God’s message makes him an outstanding inspirational musician. His latest song titled, Ope Nla is currently gaining massive airplay.
Years ago, the artiste was away to South Africa to perform at a Valentine show tagged ‘Praise Night Concert in South Africa’, when he was shot.
The event, which took place on the 15th of February 2013, at West End Theater, G2 Entrance, Pretoria Show Ground, Pretoria West, didn’t end well as Teriba was attacked immediately after the show by some unknown assailants.
He was also shot in the leg, while valuable items like BlackBerry Porch, iPad, wristwatch and were taken away from him.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.