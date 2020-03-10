There are online reports that A-list gospel artiste Lanre Teriba aka Atorise was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen at Berger/Ibadan expressway.

Concise News understands that the incident occurred last Saturday, with Atorise sustaining injuries.

According to a source who made the disclosure, the singer has been admitted in an undisclosed hospital.

He was said to be returning from an engagement when the incident occurred .

Years ago, the artiste was away to South Africa to perform at a Valentine show tagged ‘Praise Night Concert in South Africa’, when he was shot.

The event, which took place on the 15th of February 2013, at West End Theater, G2 Entrance, Pretoria Show Ground, Pretoria West, didn’t end well as Teriba was attacked immediately after the show by some unknown assailants.

He was also shot in the leg, while valuable items like BlackBerry Porch, iPad, wristwatch and were taken away from him.