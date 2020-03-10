ASUU Strike: House Of Reps Invites Union Leaders

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing tw0-week warning strike by members of the union.

Concise News understands that the federal lawmakers also invited the Ministers of Labour and Education during plenary after a motion of urgent public importance was raised by Hon. Dachung Bagos.

The lawmaker said there was an urgent need for the House to intervene in the face-off between the Federal Government and ASUU over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and other underlying issues.

ASUU commenced the warning strike on Monday.

President of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said the move was necessary in order to get the federal government to implement all outstanding issues.

Briefing journalists after a National Executive Committee meeting in Enugu, the ASUU president said that the issues include: the alleged imposition of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Poor funding and proliferation of State universities.