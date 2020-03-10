APC To Bishop Oyedepo: You Need To Examine Your Head

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has berated David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, following his recent attack on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Oyedepo, while delivering a sermon at the church headquarters, known as the Faith Tabernacle, in Ota, Ogun State on Sunday, had described the present administration as the worst in the history of Nigeria.
The renowned pastor also accused the Buhari government of lacking clear direction, alleging that the administration was making draconian laws against its citizens.
Speaking in an interview with journalists on Monday, Yekini Nabena, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, asked to Oyedepo to examine his head following his comments.
Nabena further queried what the preacher has contributed to society.
He said: “He has no right, he should examine his own head what has he given back to the community. Despite the billions of naira and dollars, Nigerians have contributed through offerings to him what has he given back to the community?
“What has he contributed to the country? So he is not in a position to tell Nigerians what to do because they voted for Buhari so he has no right”
