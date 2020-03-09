Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has mocked the former emir of Kano state Muhammad Sanusi over his dethronement on Monday.

Concise News reports that the government of Kano state earlier announced the removal of the monarch over allegations that he had consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this at a State Executive Council meeting.

In his reaction, Abdulkareem recalled how Sanusi alleged that former president Goodluck Jonathan was corrupt.

According to the “Jaga Jaga” crooner, embattled Sanusi paid the price for his past deeds.

Sharing a photo of the former emir and CBN governor, he wrote “Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office!

“It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda.

” Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Goodluck!”