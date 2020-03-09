What Arewa Consultative Forum Said About Emir Sanusi’s Removal

The Arewa Consultative Forum has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.
Ibrahim said the ACF had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council in its efforts to ensure an amicable resolution of the issues between them.
He, however, said with the turn of events, “ACF has no alternative than to call on the people of Kano Emirate to remain calm and show understanding of the situation”.
You would recall that Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi earlier on Monday and announced the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.
