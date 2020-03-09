Watch Moment Sanusi Is Dethroned As Emir Of Kano (Video)

The Kano state government on Monday announced the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over alleged land dealings.
Sanusi’s removal was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Kano.
According to Alhaji, the decision to remove the traditional ruler was as a result of his alleged consistent refusal to abide by instructions given to him by the state government.
Meanwhile, a team of security operatives, comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force and those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have reportedly stormed the palace of the Emir of Kano.
