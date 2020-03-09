Transmission Company Gives Reason For Blackout In Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says shortage of gas is the reason for the recent blackout in parts of the country.

Concise News understands that Sapele National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP), Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo are among the plants affected.

Spokesperson for the company, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the gas shortage had restrained the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.

“Other thermal power plants equally affected but generated at lower capacities include Egbin (Steam) Sapele (Steam) Delta (gas) Geregu (gas) and Omotosho(gas),” she said.

“Also affected are Olorusogo (gas) Geregu NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Okpai (Gas/Steam) and Omoku (gas) power generating plants.”

Mbah also said that TCN had discussed with the management of some of the aforementioned power plants.

”According to the management of some of the affected power plants, the maintenance of gas facilities is expected to last for 10 days,” she said, adding that the gas supply challenges would ease before the end of this week.