Toyin Lawani Opens Up On Why She Hates Speaking On TV

Controversial business mogul, Toyin Lawani, has revealed that the state of her teeth used to discourage her from showing it to people and appearing on television.

Lawani who underwent teeth fixing process, said her old set of teeth made her camera shy, as she hates watching herself speak on TV>

Sharing the photos of her old and new set of teeth, the celebrity stylist wrote “To everyone saying they love my formal dentition ,may God bless you with them , and I still talk the way I talk so it’s more sexier,we all have our insecurities, and this has always been one of mine , it even makes me camera shy cause I know I have a lisp, and the space makes it worse when I speak , atimes I spit unknowingly while speaking cause of the gap, I even hate watching myself speak on tv and it makes me run from some certain facial angles when taking pictures.

Stating how she got some stains through the use of tetracycline since childhood, she said “I hv bleached it, used braces for a while , it didn’t work for me and my space is from sucking two of my fingers when I was young.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye also recently underwent teeth fixing process, claim his set of teeth affected his self-esteem.

He wrote “This is A Life Changing Experience, I had always been a tad self conscious of smiling because of a protrusion in my dentition, it also affected my confidence a bit. This made me consider options of getting braces (imagine at my age!)