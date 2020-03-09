‘This Is My Juventus!’, Sarri Declares After Derby d’Italia Triumph Over Inter

After their crucial victory over Inter Milan on Sunday, Manager Maurizio Sarri has stated that while “this was far more what I wanted to see from my Juventus“, it is not over until it is over in Serie A.

Concise News reports that second-half goals from Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala shot the Old Lady to the summit of Serie A after 26 games.

Inter, meanwhile, with a game in hand, are now nine points off the league-leaders.

On his tactical choice, leaving Dybala and Miralem Pjanic on the bench, starting Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain, moving Juan Cuadrado to right-back, the Italian trainer admitted he only opted for the formation on Saturday.

“We considered it with the staff yesterday because starting with (Juan) Cuadrado in the trident meant leaving Dybala and Douglas Costa out.

“Starting with Douglas (Costa) allowed us to have both options and Dybala proved a very important card we could whip out at the right time,” the coach explained to Sky Sport Italia.

“This is an important victory, but there are still 12 games to go, so it’s a long road ahead. This was far more what I wanted to see from my Juventus.

“We had seemed a little empty and flat recently, so we had to choose players who could guarantee more energy, both physical and psychological. That’s the sensation we got in training from these players, but that can change in a couple of weeks.”

Furthermore, the former Chelsea boss admitted the sloth of the game changed after the opening goal.

“Inter tried to press us high in the first half and probably used up a lot of energy doing that. The inertia of the game changed after our goal, we had a very strong 20 minutes after that and gained confidence, whereas Inter lost it at the same moment.”

Next up for Juve is Bologna away before Lyon in Turin in the UEFA Champions League next Tuesday.