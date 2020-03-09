Social Media Might Ruin Unity, Peace In Society- Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor and producer Yomi Fabiyi who has for some time been in the news has attributed claims about him to the negative influence on social media, which may end up ruining the society, if care is not taken.

Speaking during an interview with Premiumtimes, Fabiyi said even though there’s freedom of speech, whoever must write should do that with credibility and not attempt to tarnish celebrities’ images.

“You will not come and start writing about another person’s image, behaviour, and life and keep your own life and those of your family sacred. If you want to write, you write because you swore to always report verified truth. Even if you run a gossip blog, you gossip about things that are true. Some people will not look at the positive parts of those arts, they focus on the evil part of it. They stay on the other side and call it blogging but they use it to hurt people, to damage people, to oppress and to create anarchy.

“If care is not taken, things will go the wrong way because social media will end up ruining the unity and peace in the society. That is why people like us will say that blogging does not mean you should start creating a problem all over the place. If you want to gossip that should be after you probably got an authentic story that you want to blog about.

Speaking on a Nollywood practitioner being the operator of popular Instagram blog, Gistlover known for exposing celebrities’ secrets, the movie producer said the situation was becoming dangerous as many of them are now suspects.

“ The style of practice of that particular blogger is criminal. It is antisocial and a breach of fundamental human rights. This person is a quack blogger. The sad part of it is that this person is so criminal that there are people that have actually gone to face this person with the true facts and this person will still demand money before the story can be taken down. If the person was not hidden, the courts will be doing that for the victims.

Now, a lot of people are grieving. A lot of people are in pain. A lot of my colleagues are unhappy. There’s no peace. People are beginning to suspect one another in the industry and before you know it, actors will start killing, poisoning and start hurting themselves diabolically.