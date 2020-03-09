Senate To Take Away Immunity From Vice President, Governors

The Vice- President, Governors and their deputies are set to lose their immunity if a bill introduced by the Senate is passed into law.

The bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President and chairman of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Ovie Omo-Agege, will allow them to face prosecution if they misappropriate public funds.

Concise News reports that the President, vice-president, governors and their deputies are currently protected by the nation’s laws from criminal prosecution while in office.

The proposed legislation, however, excludes the President from not taking his immunity away.

According to the Senate, the amendment means that the vice-president, governors and their deputies would lose it if indicted by the court after a thorough investigation by the police and the anti-graft agencies.

The bill is titled, ‘An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to qualify criminal liability for certain public officers under Section 308.’

It reads in part, “To persons who hold the office of Vice-President, Governor or Deputy Governor.

“If it is determined either by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Nigeria Police and Department of State Services through a collaborative investigation that the said person is indicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for:

“(i) Financial misappropriation of funds belonging to the Federal, State or Local Government; or

“(ii) Sponsoring of thugs to perpetrate violence that cause injury or death of political opponent, a member of his family, agent or personal representative.”