By - 9 mins on March 09, 2020
Saudi Bans Visitors From UAE, Italy, Seven Others Over Coronavirus

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (image courtesy Reuters)

Saudi Arabia has put a stop to air and sea links between it and nine countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Kingdom.

According to an official source at Saudi’s Ministry of Interior, restriction affects passengers from the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Others include the Republic of Lebanon, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of South Korea, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Italy and the Republic of Iraq.

The Kingdom has also suspended the entry of those coming from the aforementioned countries, and passengers who were there 14 days prior to their arrival.

