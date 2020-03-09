Regional Security Network: Okowa Provides Fresh Update On Creation

Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the region will not give up its plan to create a regional security outfit.

Okowa was responding to the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators’ condemnation of the move.

In a statement, the group accused the governors of Delta, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states of having a hiding motive.

But the governor of Delta state said in spite of the condemnation of the move, the governors were determined to go ahead with the creation of the security outfit.

Okowa, who made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said the governors decided to create the outfit to address the security challenges facing the region.

“The fact is that whatever you do, even when you mean the best for our state and the best for this nation, you always have a statement of people turning it into politics and some people will want to criticise you,” he said.

“But as governors, ours is to do things in the best interests of the states and in the best interest in the larger majority of the people. We cannot stop people from playing politics out of whatever we do.

“We are not going to be deterred by the criticisms of some group of people. We are elected as governors to do the best we can to secure our people and to bring development to our people.”