Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Zidane Bemoans Team’s ‘Worst Game Of La Liga Season’

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has described Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Real Betis as his side’s “worst game of the season”.

Concise News reports that Los Blancos couldn’t displace Barcelona at the summit of La Liga after disappointing again at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

“It was our worst game of the season,” Zidane said after the game.

“We lacked everything; energy, play, possession, intensity.

“It’s a bad day and it can happen.

“I’m the one responsible.

“We can’t go crazy, but we can’t be content with the game that we played, it’s impossible.

“We made lots of mistakes; we lost the ball a lot.

“When you’re not at your best, things get difficult.”

When asked to give an explanation as to why Real Madrid weren’t at their best, ‘Zizzou’ does not have an explanation.

“We started the game badly,” he noted.

“You can have a bad first half, but then you have 45 minutes to change it and it wasn’t to be.

“I have no explanation.

“We lacked a bit of everything, not one thing in particular.

“There are solutions.

“We’re having a good season and we can take this forward.

“It was a shame.

“We didn’t deserve to win; we have to analyse this and think about the next [game].

“I’m with the players, I’m the one responsible here.”