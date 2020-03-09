Real Betis vs Real Madrid: ‘We’ll Come Back Stronger’, Ramos Vows After Loss

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has vowed that his team will “come back stronger”, following their loss at Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Los Blancos could not displace Barcelona at the summit of La Liga after disappointing again.

“The result is fair enough,” Ramos said after the match.

“We have to be critical of ourselves.

“It’s bad luck.

“We didn’t go crazy about the win over Barcelona, we don’t get too down about this either.

“There’s still a long way to go.

“If we want to be champions, we can’t pass up opportunities like this.

“We have to react to come back stronger.”

Real were noticeably lifeless at the Benito Villamarín Stadium and the long-serving member of the Spanish club was disappointed by their output.

“It’s normal when things don’t go as we’d practiced them all week,” he stated.

“Betis played their game.

“We were very intermittent, with good spells but not enough.

“We had to show more intensity.”